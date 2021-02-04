Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 39,737 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after buying an additional 736,796 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 241,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,438. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

