Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,249. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

SLP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.