Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,436 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $54,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.