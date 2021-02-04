Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $20,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 508,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 21,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,025. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

