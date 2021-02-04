Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded up $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $162.37. 140,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.