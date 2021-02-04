Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,789 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $24,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,833. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

