Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,740 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,620,000 after buying an additional 259,764 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.