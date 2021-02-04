Craig Hallum Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $49.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.