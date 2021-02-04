Craig Hallum Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $80.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 214.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

