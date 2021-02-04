Craig Hallum Increases Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $11.00

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

RMNI stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $624.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock worth $862,124 in the last 90 days. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

