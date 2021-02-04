Craig Hallum Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $38.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

