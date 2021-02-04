Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $108,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.12 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

