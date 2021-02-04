Couchain (COU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,242.39

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 87.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Couchain has a market cap of $297,242.39 and approximately $16.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 85.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.01141988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.32 or 0.04562616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Couchain is a token. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,291,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Couchain calls itself a fourth generation blockchain that comes with a concept of expanded data storage and computing boundaries, optimized decentralization methodologies, reliability, and auditability. Improving the efficiency of existing Blockchains was the motivation for the conceptualization and introduction of Couchain. COU is an Ethereum-based token that powers Couchain platform. “

