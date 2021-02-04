Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 25.1%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price was up 25.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 704,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 238,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

