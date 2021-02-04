Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

