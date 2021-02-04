Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 2,665,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,710. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

