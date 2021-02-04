Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.54-0.56 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 637,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,519. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

