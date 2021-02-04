Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

