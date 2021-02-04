Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $331.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.73. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

