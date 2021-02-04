Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

