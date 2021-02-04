Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,721 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

