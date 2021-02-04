Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 385,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

