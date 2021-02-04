Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

