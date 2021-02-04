Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

SYY opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

