Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,224.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,046.91. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

