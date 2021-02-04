Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,509,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

