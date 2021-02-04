Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.25. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 5,410 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.