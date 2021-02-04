Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,417,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

