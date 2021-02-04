Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.69. 18,103,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,175,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $766.88 and a 200 day moving average of $509.40. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $810.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,723.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.