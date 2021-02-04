Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,454,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

