CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.