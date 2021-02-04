CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CoreLogic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in CoreLogic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. 2,354,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

