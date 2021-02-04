Copper Mountain Mining’s (CPPMF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

