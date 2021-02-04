Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

