Contrasting Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Technologies and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential downside of 30.21%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies 23.17% -12.49% -2.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and Maxar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.67 billion 1.67 $109.00 million ($2.10) -21.75

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services. This segment serves to the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, and civil agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space and ground based infrastructure, robotics, components, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; space platforms for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based and airborne remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and commercial satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

