CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.0858 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $17,610.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00306824 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00031915 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,394,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

