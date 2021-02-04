Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $846,973.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $846,973.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.01141988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.32 or 0.04562616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.