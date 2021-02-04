Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

