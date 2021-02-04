Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $22.85. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 114,583 shares trading hands.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

