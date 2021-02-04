Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 241,776 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

CMP stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

