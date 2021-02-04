Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Compass Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 97,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,574. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

