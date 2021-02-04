Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

