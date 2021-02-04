Comparing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get O2Micro International alerts:

This table compares O2Micro International and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 4.29 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -34.24 United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.37 $272.65 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for O2Micro International and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.44%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential downside of 42.27%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02% United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02%

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats O2Micro International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.