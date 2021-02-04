Comparing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial -4.31% -1.19% -0.18% Village Bank and Trust Financial 19.64% 14.91% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $27.30 million 2.39 $1.68 million N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.63 $4.48 million N/A N/A

Village Bank and Trust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Summary

Village Bank and Trust Financial beats Peoples Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. The company operates through 18 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through 9 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.