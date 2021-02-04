Comparing Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) & Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and Aenza S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $80.43 billion 0.52 $803.00 million $1.70 50.50 Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.35 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 2.31% 4.91% 2.15% Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hitachi and Aenza S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hitachi beats Aenza S.A.A. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems. It also provides semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, and medical electronics equipment; and semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steel products, magnetic materials and applications, and functional components and equipment, as well as wires, cables, and related products. In addition, the company offers hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery; and engine and electric powertrain systems, and integrated vehicle control systems. Further, it provides air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Hitachi, Ltd. has a collaboration with Centre Leon Berard and Renesas Electronics Corporation; and a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corp. to advance digital solutions for the manufacturing and logistics industries in Southeast Asia, North America, and Japan. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

