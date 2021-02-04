Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $640,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,833.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

