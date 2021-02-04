Comerica Bank Sells 5,615 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.28 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

