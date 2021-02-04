Comerica Bank Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Helen of Troy worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $233.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average is $207.22. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

