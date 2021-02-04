Comerica Bank Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $491.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.62 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

