Comerica Bank Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of FirstService worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 260,021 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 4.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after buying an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 8.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,647,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

